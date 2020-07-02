



Food and lifestyle vlogger Sisiyemmie officially drops the latest visual for her YouTube channel, where she discusses how to handle in-laws.

In this video, Sisi devours delicious food including Yam Pottage, Pasta and Potatoes with sauce as she talks about family.

Check the visual below and let us know in the comment section what you think. Yemisi Odusanya aka Sisiyemmie always delivers when it comes to content.





Every week, the mum of two and Lagos based content creator shares new recipes with her followers which is always an enlightening video not to be missed.