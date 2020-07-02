



By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels recently announced the arrival of her first child with billionaire husband Ned Nwoko.

The 20 year old and her hubby in their new docu-reality series “Our Circle“. have shared how they discovered she was expecting a baby.

Ned was the first to find out before the new mum ever believed she could be having a child really. Watch the video to see what Daniels did upon her discovery.





59 year old business man Nwoko who has other wives and kids and the 20 year old actor held a traditional wedding in 2019.