The United States on Wednesday smashed past 50,000 for the first time in the daily number of new coronavirus cases.

John Hopkins University declared that the country recorded 50,203 new coronavirus cases under 24 hours.

This, they said is more cases than the U.S. confirmed during the first two months of the pandemic.

However, according to Worldometers, there were 51,097 cases instead.





Earlier on June 26, the first daily high was 45,255 cases were reported across the nation.

Health officials are becoming increasingly concerned that the situation could get even worse as we head into the holiday weekend.

Dean Sidelinger, the Oregon state health officer said; “We know people are tired of being cooped up at home… but cases surged after Memorial Day… We don’t want the same thing to happen over the Independence Day holiday.”

At least five states—Arizona, California, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas—reported record-high totals of new cases on Wednesday