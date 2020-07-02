By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Veteran Nollywood actress Iretiola Doyle has opined that the Nigerian Twitter is about destruction and not for the pursuit of justice.

The 53-year-old actress advised her fans to tread carefully and know their peace.

Ireti wrote; ”With the exception of a few small but mighty spaces truly out here doing the Lord’s work, Twitterng is very rarely about justice.





”It is about destruction. Know this, know peace and tread accordingly” she concluded.

