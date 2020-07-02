



By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular British rapper Stephanie Victoria Allen popularly known as Stefflon Don has taken to social media to celebrate her Nigerian singer boyfriend Burna Boy on his 29th birthday.

The British girlfriend of the African Giant shared some pictures and video Instagram to rain encomiums on her lover.

She wrote: “In her words, “Love yo a$$ forever and a day my sweetie pie cakes. Guys go wish Burna Boy a Happy Birthday! #MyHeart”





The British rapper, singer, and songwriter rose to fame after her 2017 single “Hurtin’ Me” featuring French Montana peaked at number 7 on the UK Singles Chart.