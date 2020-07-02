



Captain fantastic Sergio Ramos scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot as Real Madrid beat Getafe 1-0.

The victory shot them four points clear of rivals Barcelona, as the race for La Liga title enters the home stretch.

Madrid faced a stubborn, hard-tackling Getafe at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium on Thursday.

It was a very edgy Madrid derby as the visitors frustrated their hosts. Notable was that the two teams shared evenly 10 yellow cards.





But captain Ramos secured a precious victory 11 minutes from time after Mathias Olivera was adjudged to have fouled Dani Carvajal.

Victory for Madrid who rested Eden Hazard, was their sixth in a row and they are strong favourites to dethrone stuttering Barcelona with five matches to play.