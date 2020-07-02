By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The Nigerian police have denied arresting and detaining Seyitan Babatayo, the lady who accused popular singer D’banj of raping her.

This is coming after the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu ordered a probe of the policemen who arrested and detained Seyitan for 24 hours.

Earlier, Seyitan in a complaint alleged that Police operatives at Ikeja, Lagos arrested her and also denied access to her legal team on June 18.





Refuting the claims, a police source who spoke with Vanguard, said Seyitan was only invited to give her written statement and be interrogated. Adding that, there may have been a mix up by her legal representative.

The source revealed that both the singer and accuser were invited to the Force Criminal Investigations Department, Abuja, to give written statements and for interrogation.

But on three separate occasions, Seyitan didn’t show up, which prompted the Force CID to dispatch officers to Lagos to invite her for her written statement and interrogation on the alleged rape.