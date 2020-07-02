



The Police Command in Enugu State has cleared several kilometers of criminal hide-out within Ani Stream that covered five communities within the Enugu metropolis.

Taking newsmen round the stretch of the stream on Thursday, the Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr. Ahmad Abdurrahman, said that the police arrested over 32 suspects in the hide-out within few weeks.

Abdurrahman said that the command had invested heavily in clearing the bush pathway; thus, making the stretch of the stream very visible to all.

“The stretch of this stream had been a hideout and a place where criminals share their loots and plan most of their operations in the state, especially within the metropolis before now.





“But today, the story is different and they had been smoked out by series of operations.

“The entire long stretch of the stream was also opened by clearing the bush areas and few trees blocking a clear view of the long stretch of the stream.

“We are happy for the support Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi gave to the command to ensure that we totally clear up this stream area and dislodge all forms of criminality even unscrupulous elements smoking hard drugs within it,’’ he said.

According to him, the over 32 suspects arrested with incriminating evidence had been charged to court and are currently remanded in custodian center.

The commissioner also thanked the Divisional Police Officer in-charge of Ogui Police Station, CSP Ambrose Okey, for working hard to clear all criminal elements using the stream as a hideout.

He, however, called on residents of Enugu metropolis to keep an eye on activities within the stream.

“Residents should ensure that criminal elements or gangs hiding anywhere in the state are reported to the nearest police station to quickly nip crime in the bud,’’ he said.

Speaking, Mr. Emeka Onunze, Chairman of Enugu North Local Government Area, lauded the command for its efforts to clear all forms of criminality in the council area.

“The council will continue to support the police to make the council crime-free and protect the lives and property of the residents of the council and by extension the state.

“We thank our amiable and security-conscious governor for supporting the council and the police to ensure that our people are protected,’’ Onunze said.