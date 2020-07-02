



Mr Ezekiel Mandyau, Management Committee Chairman, Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau state is dead.

Mr Dan Mandyau, brother of the deceased confirmed the incident on Thursday in Barkin-Ladi.

He said the chairman died about 6:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), where he was receiving treatment for pneumonia.

He explained that the deceased took ill on Monday and went to JUTH for treatment, “but his condition continued to deteriorate until he died this evening.”





He described the death of the chairman as “devastating” to the family and the people of the area.

Dan said the corpse of the chairman had been deposited at the JUTH mortuary.