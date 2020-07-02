By Taiwo Okanlawon

Lola Omotayo-Okoye, the wife of Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, has opened up about her experience with coronavirus.

The mother-of-two described coronavirus as a horrible experience that she wouldn’t wish upon her worst enemy in a video she shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

She wrote, “I want to thank my doctor Dr. Ayo who took good care of me, my family and staff. I want to thank everyone who reached out to us during this terrible Covid-19 experience. My dear friends and family, thank you so much for your love. Your phone calls and prayers helped me and my family heal faster.





“The grace of God is upon my family and I am so grateful to God Almighty. My love and prayers are with those currently battling this disease, you are not alone. We will continue to pray for your healing. For those who lost loved ones, we pray for you too my heart bleeds for your loss. We need to keep our parents safe.

“Please encourage older people to stay home. Please stay home. Load up on your vitamins. Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin B, Zinc! Covid-19 is real! The healing is slow but hopefully I will be 100% real soon. We need to beat this together. I love you all and I am so grateful to God for life. ❤❤❤🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 #grateful #blessed #covid-19 #f*Covid-19 #corona #thankful,” she said.

On Saturday, Peter revealed that himself, Lola, their daughter, Aliona and two of their domestic staff had tested positive for coronavirus and were sick for three weeks.

He also thanked his friends and family for their prayers during the challenging weeks.