By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian activist and convener of the ”Bring back our girls” movement, Aisha Yesufu on Thursday, praised Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

According to her, since the inception of democracy, no other Vice President has done more than Osinbajo. She claimed that the professor isn’t a stooge and that he fights for Nigerian citizens.

Aisha replied to a comment from a Twitter user who likes the Vice President.





”I totally agree with you that till date no VP has done more than Professor Yemi in being a stooge that cannot assert himself talkless of fighting for the citizens of his country” she wrote.

I totally agree with you that till date no VP has done more than Professor Yemi Osinbajo @ProfOsinbajo in being a stooge that cannot assert himself talkless of fighting for the citizens of his country. https://t.co/Q6cASwLTRE — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) July 2, 2020