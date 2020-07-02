



By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the news of Nigerian fraudster, Raymond Igbalode Abbas popularly known as Hushpuppi being extradited to the United States alongside his close associate, Olalekan Jacob Ponle also known as Woodberry over high-level fraud, money-laundering, and cyber-crimes.

They were arrested in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in June, along with ten African cybercriminals in a special operation dubbed “Fox Hunt 2”.

The official page of Dubai Police confirmed their extradition on its official page after the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI’s Director, Christopher Wray, thanked the Dubai Police for working towards extradition of the suspected cybercriminals.





Nigerians have started reacting to the news of Hushpuppi and associates who were wanted for fraud in Europe, the US, and Nigeria.

See some comments below;

All drug Lords in South-America fear the golden phrase called "Extradition to the U.S" From El-Chapo, to the Cali cartel to even Pablo Escobar. They feared extradition because that was the end. No escape…your fate was sealed. This fate just fell on Hushpuppi. — the Morris Monye factor (@Morris_Monye) July 2, 2020

Moshanno federal prison inmates welcoming Hushpuppi and Woodberry with ovation… 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/dLuItnicHB — Táíwò Àlàbí HO2/ #COVID19 (@taiwoalabiho2) July 2, 2020

Dubai police are not nonsense people don't mess with them. Finally Hushpuppi and Woodberry have been extradited to the US, E don end be that. EFCC and Nigerian interpol left the chat — A LIGHT ❤ (@RealTambou) July 2, 2020

Dubai Police handing Hushpuppi and Woodberry over to FBI rnpic.twitter.com/xZkpAEL2oe — Premier (@SodiqTade) July 2, 2020

Dubai police after handing Hushpuppi to FBI and he asked if can visit when he’s finally free. Dubai police: pic.twitter.com/SqDrniIbbL — BENUEGIANT🦍 (@one_dosh) July 2, 2020

Dubai police handed Hushpuppi & Woodberry to FBI in the US. GOOD NEWS but to hell with dubai & US. They're still the biggest criminals in the world. The weapons and the terrorism organizations they created by stealing and destabilize countries are still there Authority stealing — IFA FUNSHO (@funshographix) July 2, 2020

The problem with @hushpuppi and @woodberry is, the US government is thanking the Dubai police for handing them over. They are gone forever. — ELI (@Expert_ELI) July 2, 2020

What if FBI makes Hushpuppi and Woodberry an offer to become part of their cyber crime unit, in return they get a new identity? 🤔 — E-zrael Ani (@EzraelAni) July 2, 2020

Dem wan close Mompha case for here and Dem go open Hushpuppi case for USA…. You still think say this life balance!!! — L19UOR 🦅🦅 (@e_liquor) July 2, 2020