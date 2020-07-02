By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigeria on Wednesday, set a new record after it announced that the country has recorded 790 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 26,484.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Twitter, saying the new cases were reported in 22 states, with four deaths.

The new cases make up for the highest single-day tally for COVID-19 infections in the country.





Delta State with 166 dethroned Lagos which reported 120 new infections.

Others are Enugu-66 FCT-65 Edo-60 Ogun-43 Kano-41 Kaduna-39 Ondo-33 Rivers-32 Bayelsa-29 Katsina-21 Imo-20 Kwara-18 Oyo-11 Abia-10 Benue-6 Gombe-4 Yobe-2 Bauchi-2 Kebbi-2.

