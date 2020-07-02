



By Preye Campbell

It is not so often we get to see a Nigerian footballer light up any of Europe’s top leagues. Don’t get me wrong, we have had several amazing Nigerian players in the past. From Nwankwo Kanu to Austin Jay Jay Okocha to Obafemi Martins, we have had the whole lot of them.

The 21st century footballers have been decent as well, to be fair. The only problem is the consistency in putting up impressive games and if you put that beside what a crop of the best players in the world are doing presently, you would agree with me that consistency is the major key.

But, it is good to know that presently all over Europe and especially in the English Premier League, you cannot give a top 5 list of the best midfielders in the world and not find a room for Leicester City generalismo, Wilfred Ndidi.





Such has been Ndidi’s form this season that he has become the pique of interest among England’s greatest clubs. Ndidi has put up an explosive display for the East Midlands club has they are in contention of finishing the 2019/2020 season in the top four.

Ndidi has been dubbed Leicester’s ‘N’golo Kante’ by the Foxes faithful. Of course, going head to head with the Frenchman this season, Ndidi has done better.

The former Genk player is on top of his game. A fun fact for you is that the Super Eagles midfielder has made more tackles and interceptions collectively than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues since 2018/2019.

And he is blowing hot this season. The 23 year old has successfully made 68 interceptions, made 98 tackles and has won 50 of them. He adds to the list, 51 clearances and 27 headed clearances.

That places him high on the category of best players for his club and generally in the league. It is little wonder then why his omission from BBC’s Premier League team of the season in March sparked a collective outroar.

Of course, the beauty behind these statistics is that finally, the national team could have that much needed spine to run the team.

And while Ndidi has truly been around the Eagles team for a while, it is hoped for that an inspiring season will be the catalyst of what’s to be witnessed in the national team.