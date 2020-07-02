



By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday announced the discharge of additional 40 Coronavirus patients after they recovered from the virus.

He said 17 of the patients were female while 23 were male, including two foreigners.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that 19 of those discharged were from Onikan, seven from Gbagada, three from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, eight from Agidingbi and three from LUTH Isolation Centres.





In his words: “Good people of Lagos, today, 40 COVID-19 Lagos patients; 17 female and 23 male, including 2 foreign nationals were discharged from our Isolation facilities today to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 19 from Onikan, 7 from Gbagada, 3 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 8 from Agidingbi and 3 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID-19.

“Let’s continue to adhere strictly to Physical Distancing and hand hygiene principles for a COVID-19 free Lagos.”