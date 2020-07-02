An appeal court judge, Judge Alan Scheinkman has lifted a temporary ban on the publication of a ”tell-all” book written by U.S President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary.

According to reports, the ruling allows publisher (Simon & Schuster) to print and distribute the 240-page book, describing Trump as “the world’s most dangerous man.”

Donald Trump’s brother, Robert Trump, had asked for the restraining order, arguing that Mary was violating a non-disclosure agreement signed in 2001 after the settlement over the estate of Fred Trump — the father of Donald, Robert, and Fred Jr. (Mary Trump’s father).

The Judge, however, postponed addressing whether the author had violated the non-disclosure agreement preventing her from revealing family secrets by writing the book.





”Simon & Schuster “is not a party to the agreement,” so the block of their publication of the book “is vacated,” he ruled.

Reacting to the ruling, Mary’s attorney Ted Boutrous said in a statement that the lifting of the prior restraint against the publisher was “very good news.”