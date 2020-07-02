By Taiwo Okanlawon

Hollywood celebrity couple, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett have responded after US singer, August Alsina made a startling claim that he had a romantic relationship with Jada.

In a recent interview with Breakfast Club Power 105.1’s Angela Yee, August Alsina said he had a romantic relationship with mum-of-two, Jada Pinkett-Smith. He also claimed that Jada’s husband, Will Smith, gave the relationship his blessing.

During the interview, Alsina opened up to Yee saying: “I actually sat down with Will [Smith] and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership … he gave me his blessing.”





The actress and talk show host has now responded through her representatives.

According to Page Six, Jada’s reps said August Alsina’s claim of a romantic relationship with Jada is “absolutely not true”.

“The 27-year-old “Ghetto” singer was introduced to Pinkett, 48, back in 2015 by her son Jaden when they were in London. August grew close to the Smiths and he attended holidays with the family in Hawaii back in 2016.

“He also attended the BET Awards with Jada back in 2017,” say Jada’s reps.

Will Smith and his representatives responded to Alsina’s accusations with one word: “wrong.”

August Alsina who recently dropped a new album after taking along break from music described the breakdown of his alleged romance with Jada as “probably… the hardest thing” he’s ever experienced “in this lifetime”.

“It almost killed me. Not almost. It did—it pushed me into being another person,” Alsina said.

He added that he “loves” Pinkett Smith’s family like his own.

“I don’t have a bad thing to say about them. They are beautiful people.”