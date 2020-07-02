



Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State has lifted the lockdown imposed on the state as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

This was confirmed in a statement released by the state’s Director-General, Media and Communications, Salihu Yakasai, on Thursday.

Yakasai, however, noted that the Kano State government maintained the nationwide 10 pm to 4 am curfew imposed by the Federal Government.

“H.E @GovUmarGanduje removes the lockdown in Kano State which was imposed due to the coronavirus.





“However, a curfew is still in place from 10pm to 4am daily. This means people can go about their business from 4am to 10pm,” Yakasai wrote on Twitter.