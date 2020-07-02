By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular Ghanaian politician, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie also known as Sir John has died from COVID-19 complications.

It was gathered that the lawyer cum politician died on Wednesday, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a brief illness.

The Forestry Commission boss had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, and reportedly passed on due to complications of the disease while undergoing treatment at the Teaching Hospital.





Until his death, Sir John was the CEO of the Forestry Commission.

He was appointed as the CEO of the Forestry Commission in March 2017 by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.