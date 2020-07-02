By Isa Isawade
Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, is the chairman of the 49-man All Progressives Congress National Campaign Council for the Edo State Governorship Election.
The Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the party headed by Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe announced the appointment on Thursday.
According to a release signed by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC, Yekini Nabena, Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, will serve as Deputy Chairman and Hon. Abbas Braimoh as Secretary of the 49-member APC National Campaign Council.
“This followed the approval for the constitution of a National Campaign Council for the 19 September, 2020 Governorship Election, by the National Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, H.E. Mai Mala Buni”, the release said.
The campaign council will be inaugurated on Monday, 6 July 2020 at the Party’s National Secretariat, according to the committee.
Below is full list of the campaign council members as released by the party:
- Gov. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (Chairman)
2. Gov. Hope Uzodinma (Deputy Chairman)
3. Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege
4. Gov. Inuwa Yahaya
5. Gov. Yahaya Bello
6. Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu
7. Chief John Odigie-Oyegun
8. Comrade Adams Oshiomhole
9. Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko
10. Sen. Godswill Akpabio
11. Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu
12. Sen. Owelle Rochas Okorocha
13. Timipre Sylva
14. Dr. Pius Odubu
15. Sen. Degi Eremiemyo Biobaraku
16. Prof. Oserheimen A. Osunbor
17. Chief Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan
18. Sen. John Owan Enoh
19. Rt. Hon. E.J. Agbonayiman
20. Engr. Babachir Lawal
21. Prince B.B. Apugo
22. Gen. Charles Airhiavbere
23. Hon. Peter Akpatason
24. Hon. Patrick Aisowere
25. Hon. Johnson Oghuma
26. Hon. Prof. Julius Ihonvbere
27. Hon. Pally Iriase
28. Hon. Dennis Idahosa
29. Mrs. Rachel Akpabio
30. Mr. Bolaji Afeez
31. Engr. Gabriel Iduseri
32. Chief Cairo Ojougboh
33. Patrick Obahiagbor
34. Chief Ayiri Emami
35. Hon. Abubakar Adagu Suberu
36. Usman Nahuche
37. Engr. Chidi Orji
38. Dr. Almajiri Geidam
39. Sen. Sa’idu Umar Kumo
40. Chief Pius Akinyelure
41. Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi
42. Chief Solomon Edebiri
43. Prof. Ebegue Amadasun
44. Hon. Saturday Uwulekue
45. Hon. Osaro Obaze
46. Chief Samuel Ogbuku
47. Miss. Rinsola Abiola
48. Theresa Tekenel
49. Hon. Abbas Braimoh (Member/Secretary)
