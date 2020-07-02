



By Taiwo Okanlawon

Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI has commended Dubai Police for arresting and extraditing Nigerian Yahoo-Yahoo big boy, Raymond Igbalode Abbas, known as ‘Hushpuppi’ and his close associate, Olalekan Jacob Ponle, also known as Woodberry, to the United States for allegedly defrauding almost two million people.

This was revealed in a statement by the Dubai Police on Thursday after sending Hushpuppi and Woodberry ‘Hushpuppi’ to the US state of Pennsylvania after week of their arrest.





Hushpuppi and associates were wanted for fraud in Europe, the US, and Nigeria.

In June, the Dubai Police had arrested Hushpuppi, Olalekan Jacob Ponle, known as ‘Woodberry’,along with ten African cybercriminals in a special operation dubbed “Fox Hunt 2”.

The operation took down the suspects for committing crimes outside the UAE, including money-laundering, cyber fraud, hacking, criminal impersonating, scamming individuals, banking fraud and identity theft.

The suspects were caught in a series of synchronised raids by six SWAT teams from Dubai Police who foiled the gang’s bid to deceive many people from around the world and steal their money.

The director of Dubai CID, Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf said the raid resulted in confiscating incriminating documents of a planned fraud on a global scale worth AED 1.6 billion ($ 435 million).

Out of all the suspects arrested with Hushpuppi, Woodberry is perhaps another high profile person. He was known to be stupendously rich without a visible source of his wealth.

Woodberry is less open with his wealth. However, in March of 2019, he announced that he acquired a twin collection of 2019 edition of Lamborghini Urus at over $200,000 and the 2019 Rolls Royce black badge dawn.