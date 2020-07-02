



Family of a missing 22 years old Arinze Obiukwu is asking the Rivers State Police Command to arrest members of a local vigilance group, OSPAC, and make them to produce him without further delay.

According to the family, OSPAC members were holding Arinze, and that they should produce him now.

The family’s call is coming 2 months after Arinze went missing following his alleged arrest by the group in Elele Ikwerre Local Government Area.

The Elder brother to the missing young man, Ifeanyi Obiukwu, said his brother was arrested on the 27 April 2020, and that efforts to reach or secure his bail proved abortive.





‘’On the 27 April 2020, along Elele roundabout, my brother, Mr. Arinze Obiukwu, was arrested by OSPAC operatives led by their Elele unit Chairman alias Fucking Naira”, Ifeanyi said, adding that no reason was given for his arrest.

“My brother Arinze Obiukwu is 22 years old, single and runs a boutique business along the Elele road close to the roundabout, where he was abducted by the OSPAC operatives.

“My two sisters and I went together to OSPAC office at Elele and were directed to their Omoku head office as we met Fucking Naira who said that our brother’s case was transferred to Omoku.

“On getting to OSPAC’s head office at Omoku, we were told that there was no case of that nature and that the name of my brother was not in their records.

“We then wrote a petition to State CID, Police headquarters, Moscow road, Port Harcourt where we were redirected to CP Monitoring team at Old GRA Port Harourt.

‘’The CP Monitoring Team went for the arrest of Fucking Naira but he was nowhere to be found and one of the OSPAC operatives was arrested, who claimed that he was not aware of the arrest and was never part of it.

“As we pressed further, the case was transferred back to State CID, but my problem is that the kind of calls for settlement is what is threatening me and our entire family for asking to know what happened to our brother. That is why we came to Ohanaeze Ndigbo to help us look into this matter and to protect us as a family”, he narrated.

Meanwhile, the president of Ohaneze Ndigbo in Rivers state, Bartho Okere, is calling on the Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, to look into the disappearance of Arinze in order to avoid a repeat of the late Chima Ikwunado and the Ikokwu 4 saga.

Okere said OSPAC was meant to help the Police with the job of maintaining Law and Order in the local areas where they operate, and that they were to hand over suspects to the police.

He wondered why since 27 April, Mr. Arinze Obiukwu was still nowhere to be found, assuring that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo would not allow anyone to treat one of its own unfairly and will stop at nothing to seek justice.

When contacted, the OSPAC commander Fucking Naira, who spoke from his hideout and later gave his name as Daniel Ihejimeru, claimed that Arinze was a known kidnapper, and that several weapons were recovered from his shop upon arrest.

He said they handed him over to the police division at Elele, adding that since the matter had been taken over by the police, they no longer had hands in the matter.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, said investigation on the matter was ongoing and that he would brief Journalists in due course.