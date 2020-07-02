



Former US Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain has contracted COVID-19, two weeks after attending Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Cain has now been hospitalised in Atlanta, after developing symptoms.

According to a statement on his Twitter page, Cain “spent the past night in the hospital and as of today, Thursday, July 2, he is resting comfortably in an Atlanta-area hospital.

” Mr. Cain did not require a respirator, and he is awake and alert.”





The 74 year-old Cain contested for the Republican ticket in 2012.

Read his tweet:

We are sorry to announce that Herman Cain has tested positive for COVID-19, and is currently receiving treatment in an Atlanta-area hospital. Please keep him, and all who are battling this virus, in your prayers. Our full statement appears below. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/lDRW7Rla4e — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 2, 2020

Hours later, another tweet with an ebullient pose of the politician said:

“Dan here: Herman has just begun the process of kicking COVID-19’s ass”.