Herman Cain: in hospital for COVID-19


Former US Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain has contracted COVID-19, two weeks after attending Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Cain has now been hospitalised in Atlanta, after developing symptoms.

According to a statement on his Twitter page, Cain “spent the past night in the hospital and as of today, Thursday, July 2, he is resting comfortably in an Atlanta-area hospital.

” Mr. Cain did not require a respirator, and he is awake and alert.”


The 74 year-old Cain contested for the Republican ticket in 2012.

Read his tweet:

Hours later, another tweet with an ebullient pose of the politician said:
“Dan here: Herman has just begun the process of kicking COVID-19’s ass”.