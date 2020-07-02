Former US Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain has contracted COVID-19, two weeks after attending Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Cain has now been hospitalised in Atlanta, after developing symptoms.
According to a statement on his Twitter page, Cain “spent the past night in the hospital and as of today, Thursday, July 2, he is resting comfortably in an Atlanta-area hospital.
” Mr. Cain did not require a respirator, and he is awake and alert.”
The 74 year-old Cain contested for the Republican ticket in 2012.
Read his tweet:
We are sorry to announce that Herman Cain has tested positive for COVID-19, and is currently receiving treatment in an Atlanta-area hospital.
Please keep him, and all who are battling this virus, in your prayers.
Our full statement appears below. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/lDRW7Rla4e
— Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 2, 2020
Hours later, another tweet with an ebullient pose of the politician said:
“Dan here: Herman has just begun the process of kicking COVID-19’s ass”.
