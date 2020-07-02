The Uyo Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on June 30, commenced an investigation of 5 (Five) suspected illegal petroleum dealers, alongside MT PREYOR 1, a 1,000 metric tonne capacity vessel used in bunkering illegal products, suspected to be Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

This was contained in a press statement released by Dele Oyewale, Head, Media & Publicity of the EFCC.

They were arrested and handed over to the EFCC by the Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Jubilee, Ikot Abasi, Akwa-Ibom state.

Meanwhile, the arrested suspects are Joseph Aganu, (Able Sea Man); Daniel Ochuko (cleaner); Solomon Kuruke (Local Pilot), Sunday Ikweagbu (Able seaman 2) and Lucky Oziegbe (Second Engineer).





According to the Commanding Officer, Nigerian Navy Ship Jubilee, Commodore A. M. Ibrahim, the five suspects were arrested on board the vessel, along Uta- Ewa Creek Ikot Abasi at about 1935hrs on Monday, May 18, 2020.

The arrested vessel was laden with an unspecified quantity of petroleum products suspected to be illegally refined AGO.

Jubril reiterated the need to secure the Nigerian waterways against all forms of illegal activities and promised to sustain the synergy between the Nigerian Navy and the EFCC.

Receiving the suspects on behalf of the Uyo Zonal Head, Garba Dugum, the Head of the Extractive Industry Fraud Section, EIFS, Victor Ikang, thanked the Navy for handing the suspects and the vessel over to EFCC and assured the Navy of thorough investigation and prosecution.