By Taiwo Okanlawon
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Benin Zonal Office, have arrested three suspected internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘Yahoo-Yahoo’ boys.
According to a statement signed by Dele Oyewale, Head, Media & Publicity of the commission, the suspects, who were arrested following intelligence by the Commission, are David Aguinede, Itua Benjamin, and Daniel Oviasojie.
They were arrested in their hide-out in Ekpoma, Edo State.
Items recovered from them at the point of arrest include a Mercedes-Benz GLK 350, laptop computers, and mobile phones.
The statement further said the suspects have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.
