



Nigerian singer, Dbanj has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife, Didi Lineo, on their marriage anniversary.

Sharing a lovely photo of them posing together, the singer wrote: To my beautiful wife, Heartbeat, love of my life and Partner……..Happy Marriage Anniversary to us. You Mean Everything to me.

In 2016, the singer reportedly held a secret wedding with his girlfriend Didi, at a low key ceremony both in Lagos and Abuja.

D’banj who now flaunts his wife on social media once said his marital status was no body’s business.





“My marriage is my business and it is none of your business. Whether I am married or not, mind your business. If you ever see a wedding ring on my finger, fine, but if you don’t, fine.”

“The truth about it is that it is very important to know what you want as a brand. As a brand, I wanted to focus on the business side and keep my family and private life, private and concentrate on CREAM.”