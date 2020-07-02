By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

A Federal High Court (FCT) sitting in Jabi, Abuja, has dismissed a lawsuit filed against suspended APC Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and three others.

The same lawsuit filed by Comrade Mustapha Salihu and five others, led to an order granted by the same court to effect the suspension of Oshiomhole from further acting as chairman of the APC.

Oluwola Afolabi, the Plaintiffs’ lawyer, moved a motion to withdraw the case on Thursday, stating that it was in line with the directive of the leaders of the APC that all court cases be discontinued in the interest of peace.





Oshiomhole’s lawyer, Ginika Ezeoke did not oppose the plantiffs’ desire to withdraw the case.

She urged the court to dismiss the suit on the grounds that the parties have filed pleadings and have to be enjoined issues in relation to the subject of the case.

Justice Danlami Senchi then dismissed the suit and ordered the parties involved to bear their respective costs.