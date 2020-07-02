By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Esther Olaoluwa Agunbiade, on Thursday shared new sultry pictures for her fans.

The 22-year-old #pepperdem star was clothed in a polka-dot swimwear and red lipstick.

She captioned the photo; ”Evolve: to change or develop slowly often into a better, more complex, or more advanced state: to develop by a process of #evolution”.





Esther is a Lagos-based lawyer who was called to bar at the age of 21.

Check more photos below