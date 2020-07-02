



By Taiwo Okanlawon

Multiple award-winning Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy turns 29 today July 2, 2020.

He was born and raised in Ahoada, Port Harcourt, to Nigerian parents Mr. and Mrs. Ogulu, and later moved to Lagos State, where he completed his basic education.

He began making music at just ten years old when a classmate at school gave him a copy of the production software FruityLoops. Armed with these means, he began to create his own beats on an old computer. After he graduated, he moved to London to attend university, but he dropped out after two years and moved back to Nigeria.





With his fusion of dancehall, reggae, Afro-beat, and pop, Burna Boy rose to prominence in 2012 after releasing “Like to Party”, the lead single from his debut studio album L.I.F.E (2013). In 2017, Burna Boy signed with Bad Habit/Atlantic Records in the United States and Warner Music Group internationally. His third studio album Outside marked his major-label debut.

In 2019, he won Best International Act at the 2019 BET Awards, and was announced as an Apple Music Up Next artist.

His fourth studio album African Giant was released in July 2019; it won Album of the Year at the 2019 All Africa Music Awards and was nominated for Best World Music Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

African Giant has earned more than 162 million streams to date in the U.S., according to the analytics company Alpha Data.

Burna Boy, who picked up a BET Award for the second time at the just concluded award show released a song ‘Wonderful’ that is currently trending on all platforms.

Burna Boy is trending on the microblogging platform, Twitter under the hashtag #BurnaDay, which was created by his fans with beautiful wishes which go beyond his imagination.

