



President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointments of 12 non-career ambassadors.

The president, however, assured Nigerians of fairness in representation and inclusiveness in all matters of governance.

The assurance from the President became necessary following recent complaints after the announcement of 41 non-career ambassadors that some states were not captured.

However, a statement signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President, said approval for continuation in office of the ambassadors was done after performance evaluation.





The statement added that President Buhari will still decide if others will remain in their current postings.

However, the ambassadors whose appointments were renewed are:

1. Mrs Uzoma E. Emenike (Abia)

2. Yusuf M. Tuggar (Bauchi)

3. Muhammad B. Madugu (Bauchi)

4. Amb. Baba Ahmad Jidda (Borno)

5. Uyigue O. Oghogho (Edo)

6. Dr. Eniola Ajayi (Ekiti)

7. Deborah S. Iliya (Kaduna)

8. Mohammed D. Rimi (Katsina)

9. Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande (Kebbi)

10. Dr Modupe E. Irele (Lagos)

11. Adeyinka Asekun (Ogun)

12. Sen. Goni Modu Zanna Bura (Yobe)

The President, however, congratulated the ambassadors on the renewal.

He urged them to keep upholding and promoting the values of stewardship to Nigeria, while bridging good relations with other nations.