



Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday slammed an indefinite suspension on the Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Mr. Adebayo Somefun.

Also suspended by the president were four directors of the Trust Fund.

The directors are: Executive Director, Finance and Investment, Mr. Jasper Ikedi Azuatalam; Executive Director, Operations, Mrs. Olukemi Nelson and Executive Director, Administration, Alhaji Tijani Darazo Sulaiman.

A statement issued by the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, Charles Akpan, announced their suspension in Abuja.



