



Members of Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are currently in a closed door meeting with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Lagos.

The committee was led by Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni and Chairman of Progressive Governor’s Forum Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

The meeting is ongoing at Tinubu’s residence in Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Others at the closed door meeting include Secretary of Caretaker Committee of APC , Senator Akpan Udo-Edehe and APC Campaign Committee for Edo Election, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.





The Caretaker Committee was set up by the APC following the dissolution of the National Working Committee of the party on the recommendation of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buni was appointed chairman of the committee.

The committee had been on reconciliation move which saw them visiting key leaders of the APC.

More to come…