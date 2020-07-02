For the second time in a row, Joe Biden’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee raised $141 million in June, besting President Trump’s fundraising efforts.

According to figures released on Wednesday night, Trump and the Republican National Committee fell short of about $10 million in June.

During the second quarter, Biden and the Democrats raised $282 million to Trump and the Republicans’ $266 million.

Biden’s campaign manager, Jen O’Malley celebrated saying; “It’s clear that voters are looking for steady leadership, experience, empathy, compassion, and character—and they’ll find all of these qualities in Vice President Joe Biden.”





💥💥💥 HUGE fundraising for @realDonaldTrump in June! 🔥Record $131M – eclipsing any single month in 2016 🔥Record $266M in Q2 🔥$295M cash on hand 🔥$947M total raised Americans voting with their wallets, supporting the President.https://t.co/l4xr9yhtEK — Brad Parscale (@parscale) July 1, 2020

O’Malley added that 68 percent of last month’s donors were newcomers to the campaign.

However, Trump’s side is hardly strapped for cash. Politico reported that his campaign has another $295 million sitting in the bank.