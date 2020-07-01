Ghanaian actress and video vixen, Alade Brown set tongues wagging as she posted a photo of herself completely nude in front of her son on Instagram.

According to the actress, it was to mark his seventh birthday anniversary.

The actress, in the post, added that she decided to go naked in front of her son because she gave birth to him naked.

She wrote:





“Son today reminds me of the very day I gave birth to you with no stress and with no regret…..30th June 2013 exactly 4:46 am Sunday.

Haha, I still remember this date because it’s really meant a lot to me, I only felt the 30 minutes pain when you were turning to come out you were soo good to me.

I gave birth with no complication, no cut no disability Haha I love you son. You see how you looking at me always remember that I love you.

I’m naked in front of you because this is how naked I was giving birth to you, so in case you find me naked lying somewhere don’t pass by me but rather see me as your mom who brought you to life.”

However, her post stirred condemnations from activists and social media commentators.

Human Rights activist, Segun Awosanya said: “really don’t get the drift. So thanks for bringing him to the world but no thanks for ruining his childhood with this indecent exposure. This is all he will be seeing now each time he closes his eyes for prayers while others are raising holy hands in church. We are suing! #RP”

Music Producer, Samklef said: “If na Na man do this with his daughter feminist no go let us hear word o. This is so wrong 2 me. Why put such image in the boy’s head @ this early stage even if na ur pikin?

However, on sighting the numerous reactions against her post, the actress went ahead to display images of other women who have done the same to celebrate their child.

Alade Brown also explained that she’s not trying to portray porn as many fans and celebrities thought.

According to the talented actress, she was trying to preach something else other than what the world taught she was preaching.

Alade Brown stated that as an artist she believes all that she posts on her page have to preach something and decided to show people how much they should cherish their mother.

She stated that her not wearing clothes preached to her son that he should clothe her and not neglect her in times of need.