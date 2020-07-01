By Abubakar Ahmed

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, said the Nigerian Army has developed new methods through which all criminal elements would be eliminated across the country.

Tukur Buratai stated this on Wednesday in Faskari, Katsina state at a news conference to begin the 2020 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL)

“The Army celebration Day is aimed at reviewing our activities annually with a line up of events to showcase our capability and ability in the protection of Nigeria’s territorial integrity and unity.





“We are aware that some persons are making different allegations against security operations.

“But let me tell you that all the allegations are false and a diversion to the fight against armed banditry and other criminal activities.

“I want to assure Nigerians that we will continue to deal squarely with all unrepentant bandits that are living either in the bushes or hiding within communities,” he said.

The COAS, who noted that he did not believe in dialogue with the bandits who had continued to kill innocent citizens, also maintained that there would be sustained military action against the recalcitrant criminals until they are all wiped out.

He said that in the next one week, troops under “Exercise Sahel Sanity” would continue to comb the bushes spanning Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto states so that there would be peace.

This year’s Army Day Celebration has “Nigeria’s Territorial Defence and Sovereignty: Imperatives for Nigerian Army’s Sustained Training and Operations” as its theme.

Activities for the event was however shortened due the Coronavirus pandemic and converted into media event, visitations and distribution of palliatives, among others across the states.