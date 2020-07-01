By Jennifer Okundia

singer and songwriter Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu Rex, known professionally as Burna Boy, has dropped the official video for his new single ‘Wonderful’.

Burna Boy sends a strong African black message with this visual, with the dancers and Gorilla guarding him, “Wonderful” is off his next album “Twice as Tall“.

The Telz-produced track, directed by Dir K is a follow up to his 2020 debut “Odogwu“. ‘Wonderful’ which dropped less than 24 hours ago has already garnered 160,000 views and is currently number 18 on trending.





Watch it here.

Oluwa Burna as he is sometimes called on Sunday June 28 2020 won the Best International Act award for which he was nominated alongside other international stars such as Innoss’B from DRC, South African singer Sho Madjozi, U.K. acts Dave and Stormzy, and France’s Ninho and S.Pri Noir.

The award was announced by model Naomi Campbell and the 28 year old in his acceptance speech stated that for Black Lives to Matter, Africa has to matter.

He rose to prominence in 2012 after releasing “Like to Party”, the lead single from his debut studio album L.I.F.E.