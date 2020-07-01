Fast rising U&I Music recording artiste Olakira comes through with a new song entitled “In My Maserati” shot and directed by Clarence Peters.
The record comes on the heels of his debut EP “Wakanda Jollof” featuring popular track “Aya Mi“.
Wednesday, July 1, 2020
