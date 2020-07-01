50 year old Nollywood Unilag graduate Shan George took to social media to blast individuals who allow fame and wealth get into their heads.

The actress in a now viral video disclosed that she would rise without help from those who feel like they are now gods.

For all those who allow money, fame, power, position of authority, get into their head. This message is for u. Receive sense this new month, Change for d better. U can never be anybody’s God. We have been Rising without u, and we will keep Rising without u. Should I raise d volume? Their Fada 😂





George is a film producer and director who featured in a 1997 soap opera titled Winds of Destiny. She is also best known for her role in the movies Outcast and Welcome to Nollywood.