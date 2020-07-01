By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Khafi Kareem, a former housemate of the Big Brother Naija TV reality show, has called for assistance towards finding the person who murdered her 20-year-old brother, Alexander.

Alex was shot close to his family house in Shepherd’s Bush, West London on June 8. He was said to have been walking back home from a convenience store when he was shot by a yet-to-be-identified person.

According to The Sun UK, witnesses heard him scream “help me” before he was pronounced dead.





Post-mortem results showed that Alexander died from gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen.

The heart-broken Bbnaija star shared a video dedicated to her brother. She wrote; ”…If you know who killed my brother, please come forward. I beg you”.

Watch the video below