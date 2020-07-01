By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon
Khafi Kareem, a former housemate of the Big Brother Naija TV reality show, has called for assistance towards finding the person who murdered her 20-year-old brother, Alexander.
Alex was shot close to his family house in Shepherd’s Bush, West London on June 8. He was said to have been walking back home from a convenience store when he was shot by a yet-to-be-identified person.
According to The Sun UK, witnesses heard him scream “help me” before he was pronounced dead.
Post-mortem results showed that Alexander died from gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen.
The heart-broken Bbnaija star shared a video dedicated to her brother. She wrote; ”…If you know who killed my brother, please come forward. I beg you”.
Watch the video below
On the 1st of January 2020 I had no idea I would be going into the 1st day of the second half of the year without my little brother. Almost a month on and the person who has broken my family still has not been found. The hardest thing was not being there for my brother when he cried out for help. I'm praying we can help him now. If you know who did this please come forward. I beg you. #HelpAlex.
