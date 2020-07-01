Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has presented the list of 42 ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for approval.

One of the nominees from the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, was appointed as career ambassador, while the rest are non-career nominees.

Former minister, Ademola Seriki (Lagos) made the list, while outgoing Managing Director, The Guardian, Debo Adesina (Oyo) is also on the list.

Also on the list is Oma Djebah (Delta), a former ThisDay editor, who began his journalism career with TheNEWS/TEMPO magazines in the 90s.





Dare Sunday-Awoniyi (Kogi), among others was also nominated by the President.

Senator Philip Aduda raised a Point of Order on the omission of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the list of Non-Career Ambassadors read in the letter sent to the Senate by President Buhari.

Aduda, while thanking President Buhari, noted that the Senate should do something immediately to ensure that the FCT was carried along and given a sense of belonging by appointing a Non-Career Ambassador.

Buhari has also asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of three nominees as commissioners in the Federal Civil Service Commission and further asked for approval of the Senate for the appointment of a federal commissioner for the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission.