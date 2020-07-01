American actors Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett are currently being dragged all over the news for having an open relationship.

48 year old Jada dated American singer-songwriter August Anthony Alsina Jr. 4 4 years while still married to Will, who gave his blessing for the duo to be together.

Fans have now taken to social media to express their opinion on the issue, dragging Smith and Jada on every levels. Some persons actually are exclusive with their partners while others do not mind being open.

August Alsina tells Angela Yee that he and Jada Pinkett Smith have been in a relationship and will Smith is aware of it pic.twitter.com/dxVZddQmew — Pop News & Facts (@ThePopFacts) July 1, 2020





Wait !!!!!! so August alsina just said will smith and jada said their marriage was no longer a physical intimacy but a life partner instead. so Will Smith gave August Alsina the greenlight to smash Jada & they had that relationship for years ???? 2020 just keeps getting wilder pic.twitter.com/JWilh2ZtgK — The Real Destiny Marilyn ➐ (@sweetnovacane) July 1, 2020

August Alsina texting Will Smith like, 'Hey Will can I have Jada for the night '. pic.twitter.com/DRyrvBnqe4 — Emmyoks (@Emmy_oks) July 1, 2020

Will Smith hearing Jada’s bed creaking a lil too much pic.twitter.com/mSbihFtupc — TJ 🇱🇨🇯🇲 (@Quantum_King_) July 1, 2020

Will smith after hearing August Alsina and Jada pinkett going a little too hard in the next room pic.twitter.com/gwNdaLH9tp — The Real Destiny Marilyn ➐ (@sweetnovacane) July 1, 2020

Will Smith telling August how to sound like Tupac in order to impress Jada on the first date pic.twitter.com/n1y5KI7kdl — Abdi Mahmoud 🇸🇴 (@JogaAdamBonito) July 1, 2020

Will Smith giving August his blessing to fuck Jada pic.twitter.com/vqTJN8dEdw — T$ (@brownsugalesbo) July 1, 2020

will smith and jada are in an open relationship 😳 if another girl breathes the same air as my mans i’m all like pic.twitter.com/ftK3HASspk — your guardian angel (@cyrilswhore) July 1, 2020

August leaving Jada’s bedroom to go watch TV with Will like a family pic.twitter.com/jF2DO9CSOn — Ced Khalifa ❄️ Fuck Rachel (@CasanovaCed) July 1, 2020

August Alsina bitching is probably the reason Jada left him.

They taught us at Side Nigga university never to catch feelings for another man's wife. — SON of A god🦋 (@OGCarterMillz) July 1, 2020

Y'all remember when Charlemagne asked Will Smith about 2 Pac and Jada?? 😭😭😭💔💀 pic.twitter.com/ht9TLx76JW — LunA' Vee (@LunaV_10) July 1, 2020

Pinkett met Smith in 1994 on the set of his television show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, when she auditioned for the role of his character’s girlfriend, Lisa Wilkes.

The actor was considered too short and the role went to actress Nia Long. Jada and Will became friends, and began dating in 1995.

On December 31, 1997, about 100 guests attended their wedding at The Cloisters, near her hometown of Baltimore, Maryland according to Wikipedia.

The couple have two children, Jaden and Willow. She is also the stepmother of Trey Smith, Will’s son from a previous marriage.