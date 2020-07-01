Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett

American actors Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett are currently being dragged all over the news for having an open relationship.

48 year old Jada dated American singer-songwriter August Anthony Alsina Jr. 4 4 years while still married to Will, who gave his blessing for the duo to be together.

Fans have now taken to social media to express their opinion on the issue, dragging Smith and Jada on every levels. Some persons actually are exclusive with their partners while others do not mind being open.


Pinkett met Smith in 1994 on the set of his television show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, when she auditioned for the role of his character’s girlfriend, Lisa Wilkes.

The actor was considered too short and the role went to actress Nia Long. Jada and Will became friends, and began dating in 1995.

On December 31, 1997, about 100 guests attended their wedding at The Cloisters, near her hometown of Baltimore, Maryland according to Wikipedia.

The couple have two children, Jaden and Willow. She is also the stepmother of Trey Smith, Will’s son from a previous marriage.