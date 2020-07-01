The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Wednesday reported that a truck loaded with beverages crushed to four persons to death and severely injured four others when it lost control from brake failure.

Mrs Winifred Uche, the FRSC Sector Commander in Oyo State, disclosed in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ibadan.

Uche said that the accident happened at about 8:30 am on Wednesday at Aleshinloye junction when the truck had a brake failure and rammed into a Micra car and two bicycles.

“Four persons lost their lives; three males and one female. Also, four persons injured, two males and two females while four vehicles were involved namely a truck, one Micra and two bicycles.





“The cause of the accident I think is a brake failure; the truck had a brake failure and rammed into other vehicles,” Uche said.

She said that the corpses of the dead persons had been deposited at Adeoyo Hospital mortuary while the injured were taken to Mobolaji Hospital, Oke-Bola, for treatment.

The sector commander called on truck drivers not to overload their vehicles and should always check the condition of their vehicle brakes before embarking on any journey.

She further advised motorists to be cautious and alert when driving into the busy area.