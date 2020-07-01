U.S. singer August Alsina has made a startling claim that he had a relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith, with actor Will Smith’s blessing.

Alsina, 27, addressed the long-standing rumours he was romantically linked with 48 year-old Pinkett Smith during an interview with The Breakfast Club host Angela Yee.

He claimed the ‘I Am Legend’ actor approved the relationship ”due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership”.

“I sat down with Will [Smith] and had a conversation,” Alsina said.





”He gave me his blessing.”

The singer is said to have met Pinkett Smith after being introduced by her son Jaden Smith in 2015.

Rumours of a potential romance escalated after the singer “received a text” from a person referred to by Pinkett Smith’s middle name in the music video of his 2019 song “Nunya”.

“I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really, deeply loved and have a ton of love for her,” he said.

He described the breakdown of their alleged romance as “probably… the hardest thing” he’s ever experienced “in this lifetime”.

“It almost killed me. Not almost. It did—it pushed me into being another person,” Alsina said.

He added that he “loves” Pinkett Smith’s family like his own.

“I don’t have a bad thing to say about them. They are beautiful people.”

Pinkett Smith’s representatives told the New York Post that Alsina’s claims are “absolutely not true”.