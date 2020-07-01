By Okafor Ofiebor

Proprietor of a popular brothel, Pedro Hotel, Diobu in Port Harcourt, Rivers State and many sex workers narrowly escaped death on Sunday June 28 when a heavy fire razed down the brothel.

The brothel is located at No 48 Azikiwe Street, Mile 2 Diobu in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Proprietor of the hotel known as Prince Ihunwo, a popular activist and environmentalist in Rivers State, who escaped unhurt was terrified as he watched his hotel going down in ruins.





The fire, said to have started from the restaurant amongst the shops inside the hotel building, destroyed every thing inside the building.

All the 20 rooms were razed down but no casualty was recorded.

The Brothel housed commercial sex workers and some shops, including a restaurant, where the said fire emanated from.

An eye witness said efforts to reach the state fire service proved abortive as their numbers rang out, and that the community had to resorted to self-help.