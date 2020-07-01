President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has sent his condolences to the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, over the death of his Chief of Staff, Dr. Babagana Wakil.

He comiserated with the family of Wakil and the government and people of Borno over the sad loss.

The Senate President said Dr. Wakil was a loyal and trusted aide to the Governor, who had made a great contribution to the efforts of the state government in rebuilding a state that has been devastated by several years of a mindless insurgency.

He prayed that Allah will forgive the shortcomings of the departed and grant his family the fortitude to bear his painful loss.



