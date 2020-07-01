By Jennifer Okundia

Movie star and entrepreneur Yvonne Jegede has been crowned the Erelu Of Nollywood by Nike Okundaye after the actress toured her art gallery.

On Tuesday, the 36 year old visited the Nike art gallery in Lagos and stated that she’s never seen art displayed so beautifully.

Read her write up here:





I was crowned the Erelu Of Nollywood yesterday by the phenomenal Mama Nike Okundaye aka Mummy Nike at the @nikeartgallery. I am honored.

This is huge for me guys.

#EreluOfNollywood

A tour at the @nikeartgallery yesterday and to be truthful I have never seen art displayed so artistically beautiful. It is indeed a sight to behold and Mummy Nike is a warm and lovely woman.

Follow her pages @nikeartgallery @nikeartfoundation to see more pictures. I don’t think any picture can describe the beauty of that place. It is a must visit.

Chief Nike Davies-Okundaye, also known as Nike Okundaye is a Nigerian batik and Adire textile designer.

Jegede rose to prominence after making a cameo appearance in the music video African Queen by 2Baba Idibia alongside his wife Annie Macaulay.