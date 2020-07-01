Mr John Ola-Mafo, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant has withdrawn from the Ondo State Governorship election scheduled for Oct. 10.

Ola-Mafo announced this in a statement on Wednesday in Okitipupa.

“The state yearns for a true leader who will make the goals and aspirations and the overall interest of the citizenry to be supreme objective of government policies and programmes,” he said.

Ola-Mafo thanked supporters across the state who believed in his vision and who contributed towards actualising his dream.





“With a great sense of responsibility and unbroken faith in the future of Ondo State, I announce my formal withdrawal from the governorship race, having been an aspirant on the platform of the PDP.

“My exit from the contest is predicated on circumstances beyond my control as history is my witness as I withdraw from the governorship race.

“I made myself available in the first place because I believed I have what it takes, in terms of experience, vision, capacity, and general competence, to govern the state in a way to guarantee sustainable development in line with the yearnings and aspiration of the people of the state.

“From the activities of the present administration and disposition of the people, it is clear that the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has failed to meet the expectations of the people.

“They have proven to be incapable of meeting the lofty objectives of the masses.

“From the foregoing, one can rightly declare that the people of the state are looking for an alternative platform, which the PDP represents, to bring about the desired change in the state.

“On way forward, as a patriotic citizen and loyal member of the PDP over the years, I am prepared to work with whoever emerges from the party primaries to bring PDP back to the government house in line with the expectations of the good people of the state,’’ he said.