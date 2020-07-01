By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actor, Afeez Owo, has denied welcoming twins with his wife, Mide Martins, even though he wishes to have one day.

The movie star said this in a video he shared on Tuesday introducing the real parents of the newborn twins he had joked were his, on Instagram.

Afeez had on Monday shared a picture of himself carrying two babies and jokingly congratulated himself on the birth of his twins.





Fellow Nollywood stars, Mercy Aigbe, Doris Simeon, and even his wife, Mide, also congratulated him in the comments section of his post.

But he has now come out to introduce the real parents of the babies but made it clear that he hopes to have twins of his own one day.

“Let me finally introduce to you, here is the original latest daddy & mummy of the twins. Mine is just borrow post.

“Seriously, I love twins and I so much believe you all going to celebrate with me and my wife soon Insha Allahu Amin. Thanks for the congratulations messages, DM, calls, etc Ohun rere lama barawa se. Amin, ” he prayed.

Afeez and Mide renewed their wedding vows during his birthday celebrations on April 12.

They have two daughters, Faridat and Kabirat.