Former Super Falcons captain, Oparanozie Desire, has joined another French outfit, Dijonnais.

Oparanozie announced her latest move via her verified Twitter page on Tuesday.

She said: “Officially I am now a Dijonnais. I am very happy starting a new adventure with this club. The object is to help my new team attain greater heights. Come on Dijonnais💪🏾.

Oparanozie joined Dijonnais after she parted ways with Guingamp.





During her stay at Guingamp, the former Bayelsa Queens star scored more than 45 goals in 106 appearances and was named captain for the 2019-20 season, leading them to a French Women’s Cup semi-final before the Covid-19 outbreak.

In the build-up to the 2020-21 season, Guingamp parted ways with Oparanozie and five other players as the club decided against renewing their contracts, as reported by The Telegram.

She joined Guingamp from Turkish women’s top-flight side Ataşehir Belediyespor in 2014.

Before her move to Europe in 2011, Oparanozie played for Delta Queens in Nigeria.

The 26-year-old is a four times Africa Women’s Cup of Nations winner and has represented Nigeria at three 2011, 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cups.