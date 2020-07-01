Seventeen people died of COVID-19 in the various isolation centres of Nigeria in the last 24 hours, the NCDC announced on Tuesday.

The death toll was the highest single day record in recent weeks.

And it means that between 28 June and 30 June, 25 people died from the virus and its complications.

An additional 561 cases were announced for Tuesday, taking the country’s total to 25,694.





The number of people discharged increased from 9,402 to 9746.

Lagos remains the indisputable leader with another 200 cases.

Its cumulative total is now 10,516 cases.

Edo, which is fifth in the ranking of most affected states, registered 119 cases.

Its total tally is now 1,105.

Here is the breakdown of cases

Lagos-200

Edo-119

Kaduna-52

FCT-52

Niger-32

Ogun-19

Ondo-16

Imo-14

Plateau-11

Abia-8

Oyo-8

Bayelsa-7

Katsina-6

Kano-5

Bauchi-3

Osun-3

Kebbi-3

Borno-2

Jigawa-1

25,694 confirmed

9,746 discharged

590 deaths